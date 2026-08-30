Allen went 3-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Mets.

There's not often room in the lineup for Allen when the Astros' infield is healthy, but he got a start at third base while Isaac Paredes served as the designated hitter Sunday. Allen has gone 9-for-29 (.310) over 18 contests in August, but it would take an injury for his playing time to meaningfully increase. He's hitting .276 with a .683 OPS, two home runs, two stolen bases, 13 RBI, 21 runs scored and five doubles over 143 plate appearances this season.