Allen will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Yankees, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Allen had begun to fade into a part-time role early last week, but he appears to have since regained a foothold as the Athletics' everyday shortstop after rookie Darell Hernaiz was demoted to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday. He's now picked up a fifth straight start at shortstop, but Allen still isn't an enticing fantasy option in spite of the increased stability with his playing time. Through 58 plate appearances this season, Allen is slashing .170/.241/.208 with zero home runs or stolen bases.