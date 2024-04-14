Allen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Allen will head to the bench for the second time in four games after a 1-for-4 showing at the plate in Saturday's 3-1 loss actually improved to his season-long slash line to a woeful .167/.205/.214 over 44 plate appearances. Darell Hernaiz will get a start at shortstop and could be pushing Allen for primary duties at the position.