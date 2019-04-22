Athletics' Nick Martini: Expected to face pitching soon
Martini (knee) is expected to face live pitching within the next week or two, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Martini resumed baseball activities about a week ago and has started a full run progression, but he's apparently not going to be ready to resume playing in games until May. Because he was shut down for all of spring training due to the sprained right knee, Martini will require several rehab games before the Athletics activate him from the 10-day injured list. The 28-year-old isn't certain to have a spot on the active roster waiting for him once he's reinstated.
