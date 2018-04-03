Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Waiting to resume throwing
Blackburn is still dealing with forearm soreness and will remain shut down, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
There had been hopes that Blackburn would be able to resume throwing in the coming days. However, an MRI revealed that his injury was still lingering, so Blackburn will stay on the shelf. Until Blackburn is ready to come off the DL, Daniel Gossett will remain in Oakland's rotation.
