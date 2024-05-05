Blackburn (3-1) registered the win Saturday against the Marlins, yielding just one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out three.

Blackburn was perfect through the first three innings and then really got to put it on cruise control after the Athletics offense spotted him a 12-0 lead. A leadoff home run by Nick Fortes in the sixth inning represented the only scoring off Blackburn. It's a nice bounce-back performance from the veteran right-hander after he allowed 13 runs over his previous three outings. Blackburn is slated to take on the Mariners in Seattle next.