Blackburn (3-2) took the loss Friday versus the Mariners, allowing seven runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over four-plus innings.

Blackburn cruised through the Mariners' lineup once, but couldn't do it a second time. He ran into trouble in the fourth inning and allowed three straight batters to reach to begin the fifth before Tyler Ferguson was brought on in relief. This is the second time in three outings Blackburn has been tagged for crooked numbers, and it's concerning this one came against an offense as pedestrian as Seattle. Blackburn has a 4.11 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB through 46 innings across eight starts this season. The right-hander is lined up to make his next start on the road in Houston.