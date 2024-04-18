Blackburn allowed three runs on six hits and five walks over 5.2 innings in a win over the Cardinals on Wednesday. He struck out seven.

Blackburn struggled with his command out of the gate, surrendering a leadoff single to open the game before walking two batters in the first frame. He then went 1-2-3 through the next two innings, even striking out the side in the second, but was tagged for three runs in the fourth after allowing three consecutive hits to begin the frame. The right-hander had not allowed a run through his first three starts coming into Wednesday's matchup while it also marked the first time this season in which he failed to make it through at least six innings. Blackburn also recorded a season-high seven strikeouts in the win and currently holds a 1.08 ERA on the season. On the downside, he's now issued seven walks over his last two starts.