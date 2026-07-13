Yankees' Paul Blackburn: Registers first save

Blackburn earned a save against Washington on Sunday, striking out two batters over two perfect innings.

Blackburn entered the contest in the bottom of the eighth inning after New York took a one-run lead in the top of the frame. The veteran righty retired the side in order on 17 pitches, and manager Aaron Boone elected to stick with Blackburn for the bottom of the ninth after the Yankees tacked on an insurance run in the top of the frame. Blackburn was even more effective in his final inning, needing just four pitches to set the side down in order again. The save was the first of the campaign for the hurler, who has primarily worked in middle relief this season. His opportunity to close Sunday was due to David Bednar being deployed each of the previous two days and throwing 38 total pitches during that span. With that in mind, fantasy managers need not consider Blackburn off the waiver wire as a source of additional saves.