Yankees' Paul Blackburn: Fans three as opener

Blackburn took a no-decision Thursday against the Rays, allowing one run on two hits and no walks in two innings. He struck out three.

Blackburn served as opener for the Yankees on Thursday in a bullpen game, serving up a solo home run to the red-hot Junior Caminero in the first inning. However, the three punchouts were a season high for the 30-year-old right-hander, who has made 29 relief appearances as opposed to a pair of brief starts this year. Blackburn hasn't offered much fantasy viability but has been an effective member of New York's pitching staff, posting a 2.31 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 35:15 K:BB over 46.2 innings.