Blackburn did not factor into the decision during Sunday's 7-6 win over the Orioles, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk over four innings. He struck out five.

Blackburn was lit up by the Orioles, allowing four extra-base hits including three home runs. He was on the hook for his second loss until the A's salvaged the come-from-behind win. Following a flawless start to the season that saw him allow no earned runs spanning 19.1 innings through his first three starts, Blackburn has progressively regressed over his next three starts, allowing 13 runs over that 15.2 inning stretch. He'll look to right the ship during his next start, tentatively slated to take place next weekend when the Miami Marlins come to Oakland for a three-game set.