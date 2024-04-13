Blackburn did not factor into the decision Friday against the Nationals, pitching 6.1 scoreless innings while allowing five hits and two walks. He struck out four.

With his 6.1 shutout innings Friday night, Blackburn added to his impressive beginning of the season. He now has thrown 19.1 consecutive innings without allowing a run over his first three starts. The 30-year-old right-hander's zero ERA has come along with a 0.72 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB. Blackburn's next start is scheduled to be against the Cardinals at home.