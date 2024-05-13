The Athletics placed Blackburn on the 15-day injured list Monday with a stress reaction of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot.

It's not clear when or how Blackburn was hurt, but it's worth noting that he struggled mightily in his most recent start Friday versus the Mariners, allowing seven runs over four-plus innings. Blackburn had been in line to start Thursday in Houston but will now need to be replaced in the rotation, with recent Triple-A Las Vegas call-up Joey Estes making sense as an alternative. It's uncertain how much time Blackburn might miss.