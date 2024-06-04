The Athletics transferred Blackburn (foot) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Blackburn landed on the injured list May 13 following a stress reaction in his right foot, and his move to the 60-day IL makes it more than likely he remains sidelined through the All-Star break. The 30-year-old righty has been in a walking boot for the past several weeks but is slated to be re-evaluated by the A's during their current homestand. Once the team is able to take a closer look at him, plans for a throwing program may begin to form.