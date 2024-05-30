Blackburn (foot) remains in a walking boot and will likely be reevaluated when the Athletics return to begin their next homestand Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

The right-hander appears to still be some time away from returning if this latest report is any indication, considering he'll need to presumably go through at least a throwing progression that includes multiple bullpen sessions before being considered for activation. Blackburn's placement on the injured list is retroactive to May 11, but at this point, he appears to be tracking for a mid-June return at the earliest.