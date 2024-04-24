Blackburn (2-1) took the loss Tuesday as the A's fell 4-3 to the Yankees, giving up four runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The 30-year-old righty's command was a little off in the first inning, and New York made him pay with four runs, including a two-run homer by Anthony Rizzo -- the first long ball Blackburn has served up this season. He kept his focus and shut the Yankees down the rest of the way, but the A's couldn't close the gap. Blackburn threw 98 pitches (63 strikes) before exiting, and he'll take a 2.03 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB through 31 innings into his next start, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in Baltimore.