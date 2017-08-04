Davis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 11-2 loss to the Giants.

Davis' eighth-inning blast was the most notable highlight on a forgettable night overall for the Oakland offense. The veteran outfielder's .232/.292/.358 line leaves plenty to be desired, but he's now hit safely in four of the last five games, a stretch in which he's also socked two of his five round trippers on the season.

