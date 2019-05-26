Davis was designated for assignment by the Mets on Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Davis spent only four games with the Mets but made his brief stay count by going 2-for-7 with a three-run home run. Michael Conforto (concussion) makes his return from the injured list, prompting the move. The 38-year-old could be headed to Triple-A Syracuse if he goes unclaimed on waivers.