Davis went 1-for-1 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Nationals.

Pinch hitting for pitcher Drew Gagnon in the eighth inning, Davis took Nats closer Sean Doolittle deep in his first action as a Met to cap a six-run rally. With Michael Conforto (concussion), Brandon Nimmo (neck) and Jeff McNeil (hamstring) all banged up at the moment, Davis could be in line for fairly consistent work in the team's outfield in the short term, but his fantasy value is likely to be limited despite his impressive debut -- the 38-year-old speedster hasn't posted an OPS of .700 or better since 2015.

