MLB announced Monday that Davis has accepted a position in the organization's Baseball Operations Department, signaling the end of his playing career.

Davis spent the 2020 campaign in the Mexican League, but prior to that, he had seen MLB action in each of the previous 14 seasons. The 40-year-old's extensive experience at the MLB level should aid him as he transitions into an advisory role now that he's decided to hang up his cleats. A journeyman for much of his career, Davis played for eight teams -- the Pirates, Giants, Athletics, Blue Jays, Tigers, Indians, Red Sox and Mets -- and compiled a .262/.311/.379 line (86 wRC+) to go with 62 home runs and 415 stolen bases over 1,448 career games. His most notable highlight came with the Indians in 2016, when he hit a game-tying home run off Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman in the eighth inning of Game 7 of the World Series.