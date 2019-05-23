Manager Mickey Callaway said Thursday that he expects Davis, Carlos Gomez and J.D. Davis to log the majority of the starts in the outfield while the Mets' top three options are all sidelined with injuries, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Per Tim Healey of Newsday, Davis won't be included in the lineup for Thursday's series finale with the Nationals, but Callaway's comments suggest the 38-year-old will be rewarded with extra time at the expense for Juan Lagares. After being called up to the big club Wednesday, Davis made his presence felt right away with a three-run, pinch-hit homer in the Mets' 6-1 victory. Davis has shown an ability to rack up steals while receiving steady playing time in the past, making him a decent speculative pickup for NL-only and deeper mixed league managers looking for an infusion of speed on their rosters.