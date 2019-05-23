Mets' Rajai Davis: Opportunities set to increase
Manager Mickey Callaway said Thursday that he expects Davis, Carlos Gomez and J.D. Davis to log the majority of the starts in the outfield while the Mets' top three options are all sidelined with injuries, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.
Per Tim Healey of Newsday, Davis won't be included in the lineup for Thursday's series finale with the Nationals, but Callaway's comments suggest the 38-year-old will be rewarded with extra time at the expense for Juan Lagares. After being called up to the big club Wednesday, Davis made his presence felt right away with a three-run, pinch-hit homer in the Mets' 6-1 victory. Davis has shown an ability to rack up steals while receiving steady playing time in the past, making him a decent speculative pickup for NL-only and deeper mixed league managers looking for an infusion of speed on their rosters.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal