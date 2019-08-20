Davis' contract was purchased from Triple-A Syracuse prior to Tuesday's game against the Indians.

He is not in the lineup for the first game of a three-game home series against the Indians. Davis, 38, hit .287/.334/.410 with eight home runs and 20 steals in 84 games at Triple-A. He will work primarily as a reserve outfielder and pinch runner over the rest of the season.

