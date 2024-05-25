The Athletics placed Stripling on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a strained right elbow.

Stripling is coming off a disastrous outing against the Astros on Friday, during which he allowed six runs on eight hits while striking out three over 3.2 innings to take the loss. The veteran right-hander is 1-9 over 11 starts this season with a 5.82 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB over 55.2 innings. The severity of Stripling's elbow strain is not yet clear, but he will be on the shelf until at least June 9. The Athletics selected the contract of left-hander Jack O'Loughlin from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move, and the southpaw is a candidate to enter Oakland's rotation with eight starts in the minors under his belt this season. Kyle Muller started in 13 games for the Athletics last season, and he could also see some time in the rotation with Stripling sidelined.