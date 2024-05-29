Stripling (elbow) has been shut down from throwing for up to 10 days, MLB.com reports.

Manager Mark Kotsay added that the veteran right-hander will be reevaluated after that point, but the news just adds to the misery of Stripling's first season in Oakland. Before going on the injured list Saturday, the 34-year-old had already tied a career worst with nine losses across his first 11 starts, and his 1.60 WHIP over that span also serves as a low-water mark over his first nine big-league seasons.