The Royals granted Stripling's request to be released Sunday.
The right-hander signed a minor-league contract a month ago but surrendered 14 earned runs over eight innings during spring training. Stripling had a 6.01 ERA in 22 appearances with the A's last year and will likely have to settle for another minor-league deal elsewhere.
