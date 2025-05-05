Stripling announced his retirement from professional baseball on his X account Monday.

Stripling was with the Royals in spring training before asking for and being granted his release after being informed he wasn't going to make the Opening Day roster. The 35-year-old was not able to land a contract elsewhere and has decided to call it a career. Stripling posted a 4.17 ERA over parts of nine major-league seasons, making one All-Star team in 2018.