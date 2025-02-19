Stripling agreed to a minor-league contract with the Royals on Wednesday that includes an invitation to big-league spring training.

Stripling has been a successful swingman at times throughout his career but had to settle for a minor-league deal after posting a 6.01 ERA across 85.1 innings with the Athletics last season. The veteran right-hander will compete for a place on the Opening Day roster but is likelier to begin the campaign at Triple-A Omaha.