Stripling (1-9) allowed six runs on eight hits and struck out three without walking a batter over 3.2 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Astros.

Stripling was perfect the first time through the order, but the Astros responded with six runs in the fourth inning, capped off by a three-run Jake Meyers homer run. This was Stripling's fourth straight loss, and he's allowed 24 runs (17 earned) over 15.1 innings in that span. The veteran right-hander has a 5.82 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB over 55.2 innings across 11 starts this season. Stripling's poor performance hasn't cost him a rotation spot yet, but Kyle Muller tossed four scoreless innings in relief Friday and has past experience as a starter if the Athletics opt to mix things up. Stripling is tentatively projected to make his next appearance on the road versus the Rays.