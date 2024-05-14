Stripling (1-7) took the loss against Houston on Monday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out one batter over five innings.

Stripling was efficient in the outing, needing just 52 pitches to get through five frames. However, he was pulled before the sixth inning despite the low pitch count and despite retiring the final five batters he faced, and a fourth-inning solo homer he served up to Alex Bregman ended up being the deciding factor in sending him to his MLB-high seventh loss. Stripling at least managed to improve from a horrific outing his previous trip to the mound, when he gave up 11 runs (five earned) over 1.2 innings against Texas.