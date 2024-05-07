Stripling (1-6) took the loss Wednesday against the Rangers, allowing 11 runs (five earned) on 10 hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. He struck out two.

It was certainly an outing to forget for Stripling -- after allowing a leadoff homer to Marcus Semien in the first inning, the right-hander allowed the first seven batters to reach in the second as Texas would put up a 10 spot in the frame. Stripling had held opponents to three runs or fewer in four straight starts prior to Wednesday's implosion. His ERA is now up to 5.14 with a 1.57 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB through eight starts (42 innings) this year. Stripling will look to get back on track in his next outing, tentatively lined up for this weekend in Seattle.