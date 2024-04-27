Stripling did not factor into the decision Friday against the Orioles, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out three over 5.2 innings.

Stripling was sharp against a hot Orioles offense, eventually winding up with a no-decision to end a stretch of five straight losses to open the year. The veteran right-hander lowered his ERA to 4.98 with a 1.49 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB through six starts (34.1 innings) this season. Stripling will look for his first win in his next start, currently slated for next week against the Pirates.