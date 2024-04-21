Stripling (0-5) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk across five innings against the Athletics. He struck out four.

Although Stripling yielded three or fewer runs for the third time in his last four starts, the A's weren't able to provide enough run support to put Stripling in contention for the win. The veteran righty has taken the loss in all five of his appearances this season -- a league-leading total -- and owns a 5.34 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across 28.2 innings. Stripling is tentatively scheduled for a start against the Orioles on Friday.