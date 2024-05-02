Stripling (1-5) picked up the win Wednesday, scattering three hits over six scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory over the Pirates. He struck out two without walking a batter.

It's been a long drought for Stripling, who prior to Wednesday had collected his last big-league win on the last day of the 2022 season while with the Blue Jays. The quality start was the second of the 2024 campaign for the right-hander, and he's allowed three runs or less in four straight outings. Despite his poor record, Stripling will take a respectable 4.24 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB through 40.1 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Rangers.