Stripling (0-4) took the loss against St. Louis on Monday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 5.2 innings.

Though Stripling picked up his fourth straight loss to begin the campaign -- tied with Luis Castillo for most in the league -- he at least managed to improve upon the six-run, 11-hit performance he posted his previous time on the mound. The right-hander gave up a season-low six hits Monday and came one out away from a quality start, but he garnered only one run of support from Oakland's offense. Stripling has given the A's decent length this season by averaging nearly six innings per start, but he's well off the fantasy radar in standard leagues given his poor overall numbers.