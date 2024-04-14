Brown entered Saturday's loss as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth inning and went 1-for-1 with a stolen base.

Brown originally had the night off with lefty MacKenzie Gore on the hill for the Nationals to open the game, but the slugger was called on in the eighth to try to ignite a rally from a one-run deficit. Brown promptly singled and then stole second on a called third strike to Shea Langeliers for the former's first swipe of the campaign. The 31-year-old is scuffling at the plate overall while generating a .205 average and .581 OPS through his first 49 plate appearances, but he's now an encouraging 4-for-8 with a double and a solo home run over his last three games.