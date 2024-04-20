Brown isn't in Oakland's lineup for Saturday's game versus Cleveland.
Southpaw Logan Allen will start on the mound for the Guardians, meaning the left-handed bat of Brown will remain in the dugout to begin the game. Brent Rooker will man left field in his place, moving Abraham Toro into the DH spot while Max Schuemann draws a start at the hot corner.
