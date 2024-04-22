Brown is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Athletics will send all three of their lefty-hitting outfielders to the bench for the series opener with southpaw Carlos Rodon on the hill for the Yankees. Brown will take a seat along with JJ Bleday and Lawrence Butler while Max Schuemann, Esteury Ruiz and Tyler Nevin form the Oakland outfield from left to right.