Brown is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The Athletics will send all three of their lefty-hitting outfielders to the bench for the series opener with southpaw Carlos Rodon on the hill for the Yankees. Brown will take a seat along with JJ Bleday and Lawrence Butler while Max Schuemann, Esteury Ruiz and Tyler Nevin form the Oakland outfield from left to right.
