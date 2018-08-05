Athletics' Shawn Kelley: Dealt to Oakland
Kelley was traded from the Nationals to the Athletics on Sunday in exchange for international bonus slot money, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
Kelley was designated for assignment Wednesday after an outburst in a mop-up appearance against the Mets, and he cleared waivers prior to the trade. Despite this, he's served as a reliable arm out of the bullpen through 35 outings in 2018, owning a 3.34 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 32 strikeouts across 32.1 innings.
