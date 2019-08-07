The Rangers activated Kelley (biceps) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Indians.

Before he was forced to the IL on July 22 with biceps soreness, Kelley had acted as the Rangers' primary closer, nabbing 11 saves in 15 chances to go with a 3.00 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. Though Kelley is healthy again, he'll be relegated to a setup role with the non-contending Rangers prepared to stick with Jose Leclerc as their top ninth-inning option. Leclerc has endured a rough 2019 campaign, but he seems to have recaptured the trust of the Rangers' brass by compiling a 3.60 ERA while notching two saves over his 12 appearances since the All-Star break. The four-year extension Leclerc inked in March should also enhance his job security, making it unlikely Kelley regains the closing gig barring an injury to Leclerc or a major collapse on his part.