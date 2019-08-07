Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Reinstated from IL
The Rangers activated Kelley (biceps) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Indians.
Before he was forced to the IL on July 22 with biceps soreness, Kelley had acted as the Rangers' primary closer, nabbing 11 saves in 15 chances to go with a 3.00 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. Though Kelley is healthy again, he'll be relegated to a setup role with the non-contending Rangers prepared to stick with Jose Leclerc as their top ninth-inning option. Leclerc has endured a rough 2019 campaign, but he seems to have recaptured the trust of the Rangers' brass by compiling a 3.60 ERA while notching two saves over his 12 appearances since the All-Star break. The four-year extension Leclerc inked in March should also enhance his job security, making it unlikely Kelley regains the closing gig barring an injury to Leclerc or a major collapse on his part.
More News
-
Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Will return as setup man•
-
Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Sidelined with biceps injury•
-
Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Feels soreness in biceps•
-
Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Suffers injury on warmup pitch•
-
Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Earns extra-innings win•
-
Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Gives up runs in rusty appearance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...