Rangers' Shawn Kelley: Will return as setup man
Kelley (biceps) will pitch in a setup role when he returns from the injured list, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Kelley had recorded 11 saves, a 3.00 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP when he landed on the injured list in late July. Since then, Jose Leclerc, who started the season as the Rangers' closer, has moved back into the role, and he's reportedly pitched well enough to keep it. Leclerc's performances have fluctuated throughout the year, though, so there's certainly a chance Kelley finds himself back in a ninth-inning role before the season ends.
