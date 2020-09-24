Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a win over the Dodgers on Wednesday.

The veteran outfielder played some small ball with efficacy in the victory, and he came home with the go-ahead run on Ramon Laureano's ninth-inning home run. Piscotty's multi-hit effort was his first since Sept. 7, a date after which the 29-year-old went into a 2-for-24 tailspin that he only snapped out of Wednesday. The primary culprit for Piscotty's career-low .278 on-base percentage this season is his unusual struggle with consistent contact, considering he's carrying a career-high 28.9 percent strikeout rate across 159 plate appearances.