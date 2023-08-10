Piscotty was released by the White Sox on Wednesday.
Piscotty had spent all of this season at Triple-A Charlotte, where he posted a .720 OPS with six home runs over 51 games. The veteran outfielder has bounced around a bit the last few years and hasn't had much success at the big-league level during that time. He'll now seek another opportunity elsewhere.
More News
-
White Sox's Stephen Piscotty: Joins White Sox on minors deal•
-
Stephen Piscotty: Parts ways with San Francisco•
-
Giants' Stephen Piscotty: Moved to minor-league camp•
-
Giants' Stephen Piscotty: Returns to Cactus League play•
-
Giants' Stephen Piscotty: Resumes baseball activity•
-
Giants' Stephen Piscotty: Reaches deal with San Francisco•