The Giants released Piscotty on Thursday.
After being reassigned to the Giants' minor-league camp last week, Piscotty ultimately requested his release rather than electing to report to Triple-A Sacramento. The 32-year-old Piscotty will likely look elsewhere for a minor-league contract, and even though he has a pair of 20-plus-home run seasons in the majors on his resume, it's difficult to envision him drawing significant interest. His production has been steadily trending downward in recent seasons, culminating in a career-worst .593 OPS and 34.5 percent strikeout rate in 139 plate appearances in Oakland in 2022 before he was cut loose last August.
More News
-
Giants' Stephen Piscotty: Moved to minor-league camp•
-
Giants' Stephen Piscotty: Returns to Cactus League play•
-
Giants' Stephen Piscotty: Resumes baseball activity•
-
Giants' Stephen Piscotty: Reaches deal with San Francisco•
-
Reds' Stephen Piscotty: Lands minors deal with Reds•
-
Stephen Piscotty: Time in Oakland over•