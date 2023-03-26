Piscotty was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Giants on Saturday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.

Piscotty was signed to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training in February. The outfielder dealt with an oblique injury during the Cactus League, and he hit .320/.370/.440 over 27 plate appearances in Arizona. The 32-year-old will begin the year in Triple-A Sacramento, and if the Giants decide to give him a promotion they'll have to add him to the 40-man roster.