Piscotty (oblique) is back in the Giants' Cactus League lineup Tuesday, Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
Piscotty will start in right field and bat eighth against the Dodgers after missing around 10 days of exhibition action due to a mild oblique injury. He should be ready for the beginning of the 2023 regular season, though it's unclear if the Giants are going to carry him on their active 26-man roster.
