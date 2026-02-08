Stephen Piscotty: Embarks on coaching career
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics announced Saturday that Piscotty has joined the organization as a roving coach, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.
Piscotty's addition to the Athletics' coaching staff signals the end of his playing career. The 35-year-old had been out of baseball since June 2024, when the Athletics released him from his minor-league contract. Piscotty spent eight seasons in the majors between the Cardinals and Athletics from 2015 through 2022, slashing a collective .255/.324/.430 with 93 home runs, 354 RBI, 322 runs and 23 stolen bases over 727 career games.
