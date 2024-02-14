Piscotty signed a minor-league deal with the Athletics on Feb. 3, which includes an invitation to spring training.

Piscotty enjoyed his best season in the majors with the Athletics in 2018. His performance has consistently declined since, which led to him being released by the White Sox late in the 2023 season after playing exclusively in the minors throughout the season. Even considering Oakland's uninspiring lineup, it doesn't appear likely that Piscotty will have a clear path to the big-league roster out of spring training.