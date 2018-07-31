Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Monday in the win over Toronto.

Piscotty tacked on an insurance run in the eighth inning, pushing Oakland's lead to five. He managed to snap a three-game hitless streak by collecting a multi-hit performance in the series opener. The 27-year-old right fielder is batting .261 with 42 extra-base hits, 51 RBI and a .783 OPS through 99 games this season.