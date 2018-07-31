Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Smacks 15th homer
Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Monday in the win over Toronto.
Piscotty tacked on an insurance run in the eighth inning, pushing Oakland's lead to five. He managed to snap a three-game hitless streak by collecting a multi-hit performance in the series opener. The 27-year-old right fielder is batting .261 with 42 extra-base hits, 51 RBI and a .783 OPS through 99 games this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Slugs game-tying blast•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Delivers long ball in win•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Continues recent hot streak•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Big performance at plate•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Back in Thursday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: X-ray confirms no fracture•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start