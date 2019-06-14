Athletics' Tanner Anderson: Next start slated for Sunday
Anderson will start Sunday's game against the Mariners, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The Athletics will give Mike Fiers and Brett Anderson an extra day of rest by handing Anderson a start in the series finale. He'll aim to build on his first outing of the season when he came just one out shy of a quality start June 10 against the Rays.
