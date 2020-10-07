La Stella went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, two runs and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Astros in Game 3 of the ALDS.

La Stella hit a solo homer in the first inning off Jose Urquidy. The 31-year-old broke open the game and also singled to help the Athletics rally from a three-run deficit in the seventh inning. The veteran had to leave the game after getting plunked in the wrist in the eighth inning and his condition is worth monitoring.